Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the May 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Casinos

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Century Casinos during the first quarter worth $66,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Century Casinos by 38.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 18,869 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Century Casinos by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,953,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 165,452 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,690,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNTY. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Century Casinos Stock Performance

NASDAQ CNTY traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $2.60. 70,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.63. Century Casinos has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $8.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $136.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.70 million. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Century Casinos will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Century Casinos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.