Charles K. Cohn Buys 500,000 Shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Stock

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,422,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,356.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE NRDY opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $330.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.74. Nerdy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $5.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $53.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.20 million. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 41.24% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRDY. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nerdy during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Nerdy by 1,765.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nerdy during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Nerdy during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nerdy during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NRDY. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Nerdy in a research note on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Nerdy from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nerdy in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nerdy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.82.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

