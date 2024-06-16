Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRL. Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth approximately $173,174,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth $101,319,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 499.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 368,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,228,000 after acquiring an additional 307,398 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5,003.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,977,000 after acquiring an additional 211,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at about $30,573,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total value of $295,968.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,282,953.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRL

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CRL traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.47. 407,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,828. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.44 and its 200-day moving average is $232.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.75. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.65 and a fifty-two week high of $275.00. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.40.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.24 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.