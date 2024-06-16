Chemung Financial Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.
Chemung Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years. Chemung Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 23.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Chemung Financial to earn $5.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.
Chemung Financial Stock Down 0.9 %
Chemung Financial stock opened at $42.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $203.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Chemung Financial has a one year low of $36.99 and a one year high of $51.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.69 and a 200 day moving average of $44.61.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Chemung Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd.
Chemung Financial Company Profile
Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.
