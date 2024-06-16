China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHSTY) Short Interest Update

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHSTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Stock Performance
Shares of CHSTY remained flat at $3.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $8.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.92.
About China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group
