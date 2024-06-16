China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHSTY) Short Interest Update

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHSTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Stock Performance

Shares of CHSTY remained flat at $3.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $8.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.92.

About China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture of high-speed and heavy-duty gears for wind-turbine gearboxes and transmission systems in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It focuses on wind energy gearboxes, rail vehicle gearboxes, industrial gearboxes, and robot reducers.

