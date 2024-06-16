China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Short Interest Update

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,688,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the May 15th total of 4,091,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15,626.7 days.
China Resources Gas Group Stock Performance
Shares of CRGGF stock remained flat at $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday. China Resources Gas Group has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.11.
About China Resources Gas Group
