China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Short Interest Update

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,688,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the May 15th total of 4,091,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15,626.7 days.

China Resources Gas Group Stock Performance

Shares of CRGGF stock remained flat at $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday. China Resources Gas Group has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.11.

About China Resources Gas Group

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of natural and liquefied gas, and connection of gas pipelines. The company operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Comprehensive Services, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

