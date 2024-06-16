China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Short Interest Down 19.9% in May

China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,371,500 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the May 15th total of 9,201,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,510.2 days.

China Tower Price Performance

China Tower stock remained flat at $0.10 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11. China Tower has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.14.

China Tower Company Profile

Further Reading

China Tower Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication tower infrastructure services in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the construction, maintenance, and operation of base station ancillary facilities, such as telecommunications towers and public network coverage in high-speed railways and subways, and large-scale indoor distributed antenna systems.

