China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Short Interest Down 19.9% in May

China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,371,500 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the May 15th total of 9,201,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,510.2 days.
China Tower Price Performance
China Tower stock remained flat at $0.10 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11. China Tower has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.14.
China Tower Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than China Tower
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for China Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.