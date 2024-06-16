Christie Group’s (CTG) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Christie Group (LON:CTG – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Christie Group Stock Performance

LON:CTG opened at GBX 127.50 ($1.62) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £33.83 million, a PE ratio of -850.00 and a beta of 0.80. Christie Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 66 ($0.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 167 ($2.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 102.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 92.90.

Christie Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Christie Group’s payout ratio is -666.67%.

Christie Group Company Profile

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

