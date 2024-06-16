CIBC Raises Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$128.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$115.00 to C$128.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DOL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dollarama from C$125.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$112.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Dollarama from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$113.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollarama has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$125.80.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dollarama

Dollarama Stock Up 1.9 %

DOL stock opened at C$123.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,137.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$84.19 and a 1-year high of C$129.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$119.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$106.98.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.41 billion. Dollarama had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 493.80%. Equities analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 4.5049541 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.092 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.43%.

Insider Activity

In other Dollarama news, Director Paul Roche sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.88, for a total transaction of C$79,100.01. In other Dollarama news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 60,700 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.30, for a total value of C$7,059,410.00. Also, Director Paul Roche sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.88, for a total transaction of C$79,100.01. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,775 shares of company stock worth $8,198,939. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollarama Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.