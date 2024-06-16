Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Short Interest Update

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the May 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 804,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.47 per share, for a total transaction of $113,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,018.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CINF. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 13,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 13,026 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at about $953,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 6,747.9% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 12,956 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CINF traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.27. The stock had a trading volume of 670,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,420. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Financial has a twelve month low of $95.01 and a twelve month high of $124.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CINF

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.