Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Cirrus Logic in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst H. Sadavartia now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Cirrus Logic’s current full-year earnings is $4.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $371.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.14 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 16.49%.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.86.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $122.56 on Friday. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $125.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,552,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,593,000 after acquiring an additional 327,269 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,363,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $588,977,000 after purchasing an additional 128,393 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,485,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,789,000 after purchasing an additional 35,722 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,404,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,992,000 after purchasing an additional 107,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,368,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,843,000 after purchasing an additional 38,659 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $1,413,148.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,262. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $1,413,148.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,262. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $115,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,332 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,612.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,706 shares of company stock worth $2,187,098 in the last three months. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

