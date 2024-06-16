Citigroup Raises NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target to $346.00

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $339.00 to $346.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised NICE from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on NICE from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on NICE from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $276.62.
Read Our Latest Report on NICE
NICE Trading Down 0.1 %
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $659.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.81 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.05%. Analysts predict that NICE will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of NICE
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 891,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,202,000 after buying an additional 10,088 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,171,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.
About NICE
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NICE
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.