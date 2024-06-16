Citigroup Raises NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target to $346.00

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $339.00 to $346.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised NICE from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on NICE from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on NICE from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $276.62.

NICE opened at $167.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NICE has a twelve month low of $149.54 and a twelve month high of $270.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.57.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $659.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.81 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.05%. Analysts predict that NICE will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 891,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,202,000 after buying an additional 10,088 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,171,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

