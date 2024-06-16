Citigroup Raises Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $96.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UBER. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.47.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $70.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $82.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.99. The stock has a market cap of $146.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.00, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 635,984 shares of company stock valued at $42,258,297 over the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,253,318 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,184,793,000 after buying an additional 3,623,951 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,610,127 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,500,366,000 after buying an additional 283,802 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,947,547 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,075,562,000 after buying an additional 3,019,431 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,804,437,000 after buying an additional 9,996,508 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,415,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

