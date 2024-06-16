Citycon Oyj (OTCMKTS:COYJF) Short Interest Update

Citycon Oyj (OTCMKTS:COYJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,400 shares, a growth of 50.3% from the May 15th total of 86,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Citycon Oyj Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:COYJF remained flat at C$6.02 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.02. Citycon Oyj has a 1 year low of C$6.02 and a 1 year high of C$6.02.
About Citycon Oyj
