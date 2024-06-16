Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Short Interest Update

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500,400 shares, a growth of 58.8% from the May 15th total of 315,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 250.2 days.

Clariant Price Performance

Clariant stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.92. Clariant has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $15.59.

Clariant Company Profile

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals worldwide. The Care Chemicals segment offers specialty chemicals and application solutions for various applications in automotive fluids, aviation, construction chemicals, crop solutions, health care, home care, industrial lubricants, paints and coatings, personal care, and special solvents.

