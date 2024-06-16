Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in May

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Clariant Price Performance

Shares of Clariant stock remained flat at $17.00 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 768. Clariant has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $17.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.30.

Get Clariant alerts:

Clariant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals worldwide. The Care Chemicals segment offers specialty chemicals and application solutions for various applications in automotive fluids, aviation, construction chemicals, crop solutions, health care, home care, industrial lubricants, paints and coatings, personal care, and special solvents.

Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.