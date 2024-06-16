Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in May

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Clariant Price Performance
Shares of Clariant stock remained flat at $17.00 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 768. Clariant has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $17.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.30.
Clariant Company Profile
