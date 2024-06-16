Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Insider Alan S. Mckim Sells 50,000 Shares

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $10,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,494,211 shares in the company, valued at $537,527,412.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Clean Harbors Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CLH stock opened at $220.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.22. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.92 and a fifty-two week high of $223.53.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 47.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

