Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Short Interest Down 16.0% in May

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,080,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the May 15th total of 45,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Clover Health Investments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLOV. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 782,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Clover Health Investments by 4,040.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 372,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 363,427 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Clover Health Investments by 2.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 813,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 20,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLOV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,981,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,385,832. Clover Health Investments has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments ( NASDAQ:CLOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $346.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.10 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 48.07% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

