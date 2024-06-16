CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) vs. Palfinger (OTCMKTS:PLFRF) Financial Comparison

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) and Palfinger (OTCMKTS:PLFRF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CNH Industrial and Palfinger’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNH Industrial $24.69 billion 0.00 $2.37 billion $1.71 N/A Palfinger N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CNH Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than Palfinger.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

59.9% of CNH Industrial shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CNH Industrial and Palfinger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNH Industrial 9.48% 28.38% 5.07% Palfinger N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CNH Industrial and Palfinger, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNH Industrial 0 8 6 0 2.43 Palfinger 0 1 0 0 2.00

CNH Industrial currently has a consensus target price of $15.20, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given CNH Industrial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CNH Industrial is more favorable than Palfinger.

Summary

CNH Industrial beats Palfinger on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services. The Agriculture segment designs, manufactures, and distributes farm machinery and implements, including two-wheel and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, material handling equipment, and precision agriculture technology. This segment sells its agricultural equipment under the New Holland Agriculture and Case IH brands. The Construction segment designs, manufactures, and distributes construction equipment comprising excavators, crawler dozers, graders, wheel loaders, backhoe loaders, skid steer loaders, and compact track loaders under the CASE Construction Equipment, New Holland Construction, and Eurocomach brands. The Financial Services segment offers financing to end-use customers for the purchase of new and used agricultural and construction equipment and components, as well as revolving charge account financing and other financial services. It also provides wholesale financing to CNH Industrial brand dealers and distributors; trade receivables factoring services to CNH companies; and financial services to Iveco Group companies in the North America, South America, and Asia Pacific regions. The company was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Basildon, the United Kingdom.

About Palfinger

Palfinger AG produces and sells crane and lifting solutions worldwide. It offers loader cranes, timber and recycling cranes, knuckle boom cranes, telescopic cranes, stiff boom cranes, winches and offshore equipment, offshore cranes, davit systems, boats, wind cranes, hooklifts, access platforms, tail lifts, passenger lifts, mobile cranes, truck mounted forklifts, railway systems, rope access, bridge inspection units, hookloaders, and skiploaders equipment. The company also provides contract manufacturing services. It serves construction and infrastructure, transport and logistics, rail, waste disposal and recycling, forestry, government institutions, offshore, wind, cruise, navy and coast guard, aquaculture and fisheries, and trade and transport industries. The company provides its products and services through a network of service centers in various countries; and independent general importers. Palfinger AG was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Bergheim, Austria. Palfinger AG is a subsidiary of The Palfinger Family.

