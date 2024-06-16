Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Short Interest Update

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,560,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the May 15th total of 5,390,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cognex during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cognex by 1,239.7% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 303.1% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Cognex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Cognex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.15.

Cognex Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.58. 1,125,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,140. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.59 and a beta of 1.45. Cognex has a 52-week low of $34.28 and a 52-week high of $59.51.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Cognex had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $210.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.14 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cognex will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

