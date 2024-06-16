Comparing SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)

SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI – Get Free Report) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SAI.TECH Global and Coinbase Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAI.TECH Global $6.78 million 1.96 -$6.12 million N/A N/A Coinbase Global $3.11 billion 19.32 $94.87 million $5.01 48.80

Coinbase Global has higher revenue and earnings than SAI.TECH Global.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAI.TECH Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Coinbase Global 2 9 9 0 2.35

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SAI.TECH Global and Coinbase Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Coinbase Global has a consensus price target of $214.67, suggesting a potential downside of 12.20%. Given Coinbase Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Coinbase Global is more favorable than SAI.TECH Global.

Volatility & Risk

SAI.TECH Global has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coinbase Global has a beta of 3.44, meaning that its share price is 244% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of SAI.TECH Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.8% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of SAI.TECH Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SAI.TECH Global and Coinbase Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAI.TECH Global N/A N/A N/A Coinbase Global 33.98% 9.42% 0.30%

Summary

Coinbase Global beats SAI.TECH Global on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SAI.TECH Global

SAI.TECH Global Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy-saving Bitcoin mining operator and a clean-tech company that integrates the bitcoin mining, power, and heating industries worldwide. The company sells crypto assets mining machines to end customers, as well as provides a suite of specialized services, including purchase of mining machines, hosting service, and mining pool services to crypto asset mining customers. Its target customers include large-scale miners and institutional investors. SAI.TECH Global Corporation was founded in 2019 and is based in Singapore.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions. It also provides technology and services that enable developers to build crypto products and securely accept crypto assets as payment. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

