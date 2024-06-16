Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMP shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CMP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Compass Minerals International Stock Down 4.6 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 16,422 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,486,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average is $18.69. Compass Minerals International has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $1.26. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a positive return on equity of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $364.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Compass Minerals International’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Compass Minerals International

(Get Free Report

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.