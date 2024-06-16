Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) Short Interest Down 35.3% in May

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the May 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Concord Medical Services Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Concord Medical Services stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.60. 241,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,683. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Concord Medical Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67.

About Concord Medical Services

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Network and Hospital. The company's services include linear accelerators and external beam radiotherapy, proton therapy system, gamma knife radiosurgery, and diagnostic imaging services.

