Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) Short Interest Down 35.3% in May

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the May 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Concord Medical Services Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of Concord Medical Services stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.60. 241,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,683. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Concord Medical Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67.
About Concord Medical Services
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Concord Medical Services
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Concord Medical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concord Medical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.