Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) & Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) Head to Head Review

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) and Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Conduent has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Generation Hemp has a beta of -0.38, indicating that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Conduent and Generation Hemp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conduent $3.72 billion 0.17 -$296.00 million ($0.90) -3.41 Generation Hemp $680,000.00 36.83 -$9.82 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Generation Hemp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Conduent.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Conduent and Generation Hemp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conduent 0 0 1 0 3.00 Generation Hemp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Conduent presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 193.16%. Given Conduent’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Conduent is more favorable than Generation Hemp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.3% of Conduent shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Conduent shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 60.9% of Generation Hemp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Conduent and Generation Hemp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conduent -5.13% -2.50% -0.56% Generation Hemp -674.14% -15,656.36% -195.12%

Summary

Conduent beats Generation Hemp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions. The Government segment provides government-centric business process services to the United States federal, state, local, and foreign governments for public assistance, program administration, transaction processing, and payment services; and digital payments, child support payments, government healthcare, and eligibility and enrollment solutions. The Transportation segment offers systems, support, and revenue-generating solutions to government transportation agency clients; and public safety, mobility, and digital payment solutions. This segment also provides electronic tolling, urban congestion management, and mileage-based user solutions; transit solutions; citation and permit administration, parking enforcement, and curbside demand management solutions; and computer-aided dispatch/automatic vehicle location solutions. Conduent Incorporated was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

About Generation Hemp

Evergreen Sustainable Enterprises, Inc. operates as a hemp company. It engages in leases warehouse space to hemp seed growers. The company was founded on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

