Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $16.13 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Linde were worth $16,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 310.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $436.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,396,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,934. The firm has a market cap of $210.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $437.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $431.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $358.37 and a 52 week high of $477.71.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.83.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

