Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $18.22 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,964 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 103.3% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97.3% in the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 22,523 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 975,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,413,000 after acquiring an additional 37,523 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,916,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,727,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.10.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 254,485 shares of company stock worth $47,728,528. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,874,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,653,904. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.90 and its 200 day moving average is $183.47. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.19 and a 12-month high of $205.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $556.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

