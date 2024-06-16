Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $32.60 Million Stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 515,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,640 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in WNS were worth $32,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 741,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,783,000 after acquiring an additional 342,922 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 689,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,831,000 after acquiring an additional 50,944 shares during the period. Old Well Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 78,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 422,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,910,000 after acquiring an additional 214,773 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,551,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,068,000 after acquiring an additional 71,004 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WNS traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.16. The company had a trading volume of 590,579 shares. WNS has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $75.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.27.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. WNS had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $325.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.92 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WNS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WNS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.11.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

