Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 54,586 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 364,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 54,586 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $54,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Chevron by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Chevron by 2.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 418,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,578,000 after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $2,551,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 15.6% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 14,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 5.3% during the third quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 22,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.57. 6,159,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,205,760. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $171.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.95.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

