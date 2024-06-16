Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the May 15th total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Connect Biopharma

Connect Biopharma Trading Down 4.8 %

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Connect Biopharma stock. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:CNTB Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,061,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,000. Connect Biopharma accounts for about 1.8% of BML Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. BML Capital Management LLC owned 3.74% of Connect Biopharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

CNTB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,581. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35. Connect Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84.

About Connect Biopharma

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of T cell-driven inflammatory diseases. The company is building a pipeline of small molecules and antibodies using functional T cell assays to screen and discover potent product candidates against validated immune targets.

Further Reading

