Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the May 15th total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research report on Thursday.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Connect Biopharma
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Connect Biopharma
Connect Biopharma Trading Down 4.8 %
CNTB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,581. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35. Connect Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84.
About Connect Biopharma
Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of T cell-driven inflammatory diseases. The company is building a pipeline of small molecules and antibodies using functional T cell assays to screen and discover potent product candidates against validated immune targets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Connect Biopharma
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Connect Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connect Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.