Corning (NYSE:GLW) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $35.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Corning in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Corning from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.73.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE GLW opened at $37.25 on Thursday. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $38.31. The stock has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.40 and a 200-day moving average of $32.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Corning will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,574,903.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,155,042.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,574,903.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,254 shares in the company, valued at $7,155,042.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $419,287.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,484.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,671 shares of company stock valued at $8,450,971 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corning

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 232.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 347.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

