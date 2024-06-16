Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF) Short Interest Update

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 238,500 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the May 15th total of 170,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Price Performance
Shares of CRPAF stock remained flat at $27.41 during trading hours on Friday. Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $27.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.41.
Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.