Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF) Short Interest Update

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 238,500 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the May 15th total of 170,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Price Performance

Shares of CRPAF stock remained flat at $27.41 during trading hours on Friday. Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $27.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.41.

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Company Profile

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, SA engages in the promotion, construction, operation, maintenance, and development of renewable energy projects in Spain and internationally. The company operates onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, solar thermal, biomass, hydraulic, and storage renewable technology projects.

