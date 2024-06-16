Corteva’s (CTVA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CTVA. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.05.

Corteva Stock Down 0.8 %

Corteva stock opened at $51.18 on Wednesday. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.24. The company has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 64.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,269,713.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,103,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,590,000 after purchasing an additional 213,949 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in Corteva during the first quarter worth about $230,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Corteva by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,383,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,287,000 after purchasing an additional 181,883 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $1,649,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Corteva by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 532,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,520,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

