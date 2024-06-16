Cosmos (ATOM) Trading 9.8% Lower Over Last Week

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $7.13 or 0.00010771 BTC on popular exchanges. Cosmos has a market cap of $2.79 billion and approximately $68.17 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cosmos has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00044666 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00008452 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00014115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.