Counterweight Ventures LLC Invests $1.04 Million in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Counterweight Ventures LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000.

Shares of IYH stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.93. 150,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,191. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $51.27 and a 12-month high of $62.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

