Counterweight Ventures LLC Invests $3.56 Million in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Counterweight Ventures LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,000. Royal Bank of Canada comprises approximately 3.2% of Counterweight Ventures LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 9.3% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 61.1% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,187,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,714,000 after purchasing an additional 107,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

RY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.25.

Shares of NYSE:RY traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $103.94. 597,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,449. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.71 and its 200 day moving average is $99.76. The company has a market capitalization of $147.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $77.90 and a 1-year high of $109.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.62%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

