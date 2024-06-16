Counterweight Ventures LLC Makes New $1.94 Million Investment in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Counterweight Ventures LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000. Nucor makes up about 1.8% of Counterweight Ventures LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,631,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,747,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $360,430,000 after purchasing an additional 237,752 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,262,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,794,000 after purchasing an additional 159,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Nucor by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,175,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $652,851,000 after acquiring an additional 149,589 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.50.

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total value of $3,772,655.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,738 shares in the company, valued at $23,351,936.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,153.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,651 shares of company stock worth $6,283,648 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NUE traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $154.69. 2,206,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,026. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.46. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $140.07 and a 52-week high of $203.00. The company has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.71%.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

