Counterweight Ventures LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Counterweight Ventures LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,000. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Counterweight Ventures LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,523,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,291,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,731 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 4,311,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,402,000 after acquiring an additional 81,615 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,129,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,407,000 after acquiring an additional 160,092 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,456,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,759,000 after acquiring an additional 363,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,257,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,390,000 after acquiring an additional 393,079 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.08. 491,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,801. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $100.84 and a one year high of $151.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.82.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

