Counterweight Ventures LLC Makes New Investment in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Counterweight Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,457,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,784,644,000 after purchasing an additional 344,562 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 44,190,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022,995 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 23.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,120,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894,446 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 31.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,467,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 17.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,862,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

NYSE KIM traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $18.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,145,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,608,909. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average of $19.63.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 181.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KIM shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.52.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

