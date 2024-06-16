Counterweight Ventures LLC Purchases Shares of 14,685 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Counterweight Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,685 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1,365.3% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Devon Energy stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,809,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,960,871. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.24.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

