Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA) Short Interest Update

Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 207,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 172,500 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 77,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Coya Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:COYA traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $7.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,578. Coya Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $105.26 million, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.88.
Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coya Therapeutics will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on COYA shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on Coya Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.
Coya Therapeutics Company Profile
Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.
