Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA) Short Interest Update

Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 207,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 172,500 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 77,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Coya Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COYA traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $7.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,578. Coya Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $105.26 million, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.88.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coya Therapeutics will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,274,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,441,000 after buying an additional 805,959 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after buying an additional 496,183 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 772.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after buying an additional 750,338 shares during the period. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COYA shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on Coya Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Coya Therapeutics Company Profile

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

