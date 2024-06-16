Creekmur Asset Management LLC Invests $1.02 Million in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in RLI during the 3rd quarter worth about $661,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in RLI by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Maren Capital LLC acquired a new position in RLI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,149,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in RLI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RLI by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,344,000 after purchasing an additional 16,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

RLI stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.64. 104,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,124. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.30. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.41. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $125.77 and a twelve month high of $149.20.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $444.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.05 million. RLI had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 20.96%. RLI’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.02%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RLI from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Compass Point lifted their price target on RLI from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on RLI from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on RLI from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.75.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

