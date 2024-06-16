Creekmur Asset Management LLC Invests $1.60 Million in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,181,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,154,000 after purchasing an additional 141,104 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,538,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,303,000 after buying an additional 59,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 199.5% in the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 72,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,456,000 after buying an additional 48,485 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FTEC traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $172.39. 171,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,347. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $118.39 and a 12 month high of $172.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.04.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

