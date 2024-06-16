Creekmur Asset Management LLC Invests $92,000 in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

GMRE stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $9.02. 311,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,165. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $11.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $591.62 million, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is presently 365.22%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GMRE. B. Riley decreased their target price on Global Medical REIT from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

