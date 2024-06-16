Creekmur Asset Management LLC Makes New $381,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IYF stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.59. 71,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.87. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $70.45 and a 1 year high of $96.85.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

