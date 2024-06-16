Creekmur Asset Management LLC Makes New $517,000 Investment in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Peakstone Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PKST. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Peakstone Realty Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE PKST traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.47. The company had a trading volume of 105,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,226. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.24. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $39.91. The stock has a market cap of $416.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Peakstone Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. Peakstone Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -5.79%.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Peakstone Realty Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

About Peakstone Realty Trust

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

