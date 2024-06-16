Creekmur Asset Management LLC Makes New $69,000 Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DVY. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,638.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,196,000 after buying an additional 2,388,510 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $61,160,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 403,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,249,000 after purchasing an additional 211,112 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 244.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,429,000 after purchasing an additional 121,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,446,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,994,000 after purchasing an additional 101,996 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.98. The company had a trading volume of 435,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,688. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $125.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.61.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.9304 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

