Creekmur Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,290,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,800,000 after buying an additional 5,407,289 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,640,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,010 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,038,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,902,000 after purchasing an additional 43,959 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,835,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,352,000 after purchasing an additional 37,055 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,623,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,032,000 after purchasing an additional 338,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WPC stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,002,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,108. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $73.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.32. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.91.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.56%.

WPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

About W. P. Carey

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Read More

