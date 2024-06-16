Creekmur Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.78. 6,874,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,653,904. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.19 and a 12-month high of $205.88. The company has a market capitalization of $556.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,485 shares of company stock valued at $47,728,528 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

