Creekmur Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 545 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 545 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,930,693 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,271,836,000 after buying an additional 116,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,638,746,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,138,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,483,733,000 after purchasing an additional 78,901 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,211,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $714,637,000 after purchasing an additional 41,451 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,851,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $634,518,000 after purchasing an additional 52,859 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on LOW shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.5 %

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,936,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,158. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

