Creekmur Asset Management LLC Takes $115,000 Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 124.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after buying an additional 26,410 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the third quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXJ traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.61. The stock had a trading volume of 108,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,761. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.78. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $94.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

